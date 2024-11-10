News & Insights

Metaplanet Inc. Plans Strategic Financial Adjustments

November 10, 2024 — 07:22 pm EST

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. is set to propose key changes at its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting, including an increase in authorized shares and a reduction of capital to 1 yen, aimed at enabling strategic Bitcoin acquisitions and optimizing tax benefits. These measures are designed to enhance shareholder value and provide flexibility for future growth. The company emphasizes these steps as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen its financial foundation.

