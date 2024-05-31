Metallica Minerals Sees Major Shareholder Shift

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Metallica Minerals Limited has experienced a shift in the distribution of its substantial shareholders, with the Small Shareholders Action Group (SSAG) altering its stake. The SSAG’s voting power in the company has increased to 9.10% after new members joined and existing members reduced their holdings, resulting in a net change of 9,584,007 fully paid ordinary shares. These movements reflect ongoing adjustments among the company’s investor base and may have implications for shareholder influence and company governance.

