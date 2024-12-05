News & Insights

Metalite Resources Expands into Uranium with Strategic Acquisition

December 05, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Metalite Resources (TSE:METL) has released an update.

Metalite Resources Inc. is set to acquire 100% interest in Lyra Mining Corp., securing a key land position in Ontario’s historic Elliot Lake Uranium District. This strategic move comes as the demand for nuclear power grows, driven by sectors such as AI technology and data centers. The acquisition aims to unlock the potential of the region’s rich uranium resources, enhancing shareholder value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

