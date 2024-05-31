News & Insights

Metalicity Limited Prepares for ASX Quotation

May 31, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Metalicity Limited (AU:MCT) has released an update.

Metalicity Limited has submitted an application for the quotation of securities, which are to be issued, transferred, or reclassified due to the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities. The application, noted on 31/05/2024, follows the guidelines set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules. Metalicity Limited, assigned with the ASX issuer code MCT, is preparing for the new securities to be publicly quoted on the ASX.

