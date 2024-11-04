Metal Sky Star Plans Acquisition of Fedilco Group

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corp. ( (MSSA) ) has provided an update.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation announced its intent to acquire Fedilco Group Limited, a key player in Armenia’s telecom sector through Viva Armenia, which boasts a dominant market share and extensive subscriber base. The acquisition aims to leverage Viva’s impressive reach and customer-first ethos to capitalize on Armenia’s growth prospects, while reinforcing Metal Sky Star’s strategic positioning in global markets.

