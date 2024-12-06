Metal Energy Corp. Upsizes Private Placement

Metal Energy Corp (TSE:MERG) has released an update.

Metal Energy Corp. has increased its non-brokered private placement to $1 million due to high investor interest. The offering includes a mix of company units and flow-through units, with Orecap Invest Corp. participating as a related party. The closing is expected around December 17, 2024, pending necessary approvals.

