Metal Bank Expands Copper-Gold Strategy in Key Markets

November 13, 2024 — 06:49 pm EST

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited is actively pursuing its copper-gold strategy in Saudi Arabia and Jordan while looking to unlock value in its Australian projects. The company is focused on enhancing its portfolio and positioning itself as a significant player in these lucrative markets. Investors are advised to consider the associated risks and past performance when making investment decisions.

