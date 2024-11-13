Metal Bank Expands Copper-Gold Strategy in Key Markets

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Metal Bank Limited is actively pursuing its copper-gold strategy in Saudi Arabia and Jordan while looking to unlock value in its Australian projects. The company is focused on enhancing its portfolio and positioning itself as a significant player in these lucrative markets. Investors are advised to consider the associated risks and past performance when making investment decisions.

