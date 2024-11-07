Meritage Homes downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded Meritage Homes (MTH) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target In the wake of Tuesday’s election results, the firm is compelled to adopt a “higher for longer” view on mortgage rates and housing affordability. According, it downgraded Meritage Homes, citing the near-term pressures it sees on entry-level homebuilders, whose core first-time buyers “are likely to face even greater affordability challenges this spring.” Coming out of a volatile October, Meritage was already facing pressure from a more competitive inventory environment, rising rates, and buyer anxiety over election uncertainty, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MTH:
- Goldman Sachs Unveils Top Conviction Stocks for November 2024 — Here’s Why They Could Beat the S&P
- Meritage Homes Corp Faces Uncertainty Amid Capped Call Counterparty Risks
- Meritage Homes added to US Conviction List at Goldman Sachs
- Wingstop upgraded, Estee Lauder downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Meritage Homes upgraded to Buy from Hold at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.