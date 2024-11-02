News & Insights

Stocks

Meritage Homes Corp Faces Uncertainty Amid Capped Call Counterparty Risks

November 02, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Meritage Homes Corp faces significant counterparty risk related to its capped call transactions associated with the 2028 Convertible Notes. These derivative transactions, intended to mitigate stock dilution and cash payouts, expose the company to credit risk from its option counterparties, which are unsecured and reliant on the financial stability of investment-grade institutions. The potential for default by any option counterparty, especially under adverse market conditions, could exacerbate stock dilution and financial exposure. Consequently, Meritage Homes Corp’s financial outcomes are uncertain as they cannot assure the viability of these counterparties.

The average MTH stock price target is $217.83, implying 18.75% upside potential.

To learn more about Meritage Homes Corp’s risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.