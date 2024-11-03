News & Insights

Meridian Energy Boosts Share Buyback for Incentive Scheme

November 03, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Meridian Energy Limited (MDDNF) has released an update.

Meridian Energy Limited has announced the acquisition of 275,891 ordinary shares as part of its long-term incentive scheme, aimed at rewarding participants with shares if performance targets are met. This transaction, valued at NZD $5.8974 per share, represents a strategic move to bolster its employee incentive program. The acquisition accounts for a small percentage of the total share class, highlighting a focused approach to employee engagement.

