Meridian Energy Boosts Share Buyback for Incentive Scheme

Meridian Energy Limited has announced the acquisition of 275,891 ordinary shares as part of its long-term incentive scheme, aimed at rewarding participants with shares if performance targets are met. This transaction, valued at NZD $5.8974 per share, represents a strategic move to bolster its employee incentive program. The acquisition accounts for a small percentage of the total share class, highlighting a focused approach to employee engagement.

