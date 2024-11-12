Mereo BioPharma reports Q3 EPS (2c), consensus (2c)

“The Phase 3 program for setrusumab, led by our partners at Ultragenyx, continues to progress according to plan and we look forward to reporting the topline data during 2025,” said Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Mereo. “The recent receipt of Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. FDA follows on from the PRIME designation we obtained in Europe. This reinforces the high unmet medical need for treatments for individuals affected by osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) who currently have no approved therapies, and the potential of setrusumab. Our pre-commercial efforts in our key European markets are progressing well, including the discussions with the HTAs and payors through EUNetHA and scientific advice in the individual countries. We continue to engage in discussions with multiple potential partners regarding the development and commercialization of alvelestat for AATD lung disease. We remain on track for alvelestat to be Phase 3-ready around the end of the year, further solidifying our commitment to bringing innovative treatments to individuals with rare diseases.”

