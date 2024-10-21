News & Insights

Mercury Systems awarded 5-year contract from U.S. NAVAIR

October 21, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Mercury Systems (MRCY) announced it was awarded a five-year contract worth as much as $131.3 million from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command, NAVAIR, to continue providing secure data transfer systems for naval aircraft. “Mercury has a strong partnership with the Navy, providing a range of data storage and transfer, video recorders, mission computers, and cockpit displays for the aircraft fleet,” said Roya Montakhab, Mercury’s SVP of Integrated Processing Solutions. “We are exceptionally proud to continue delivering ADTS systems that ensure critical government data is protected.”

