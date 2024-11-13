Mercurius Capital Faces Legal Suit from Former CEO

Mercurius Capital Investment Limited (SG:5RF) has released an update.

Mercurius Capital Investment Limited is facing a legal challenge as former CEO Mr. Chew Hai Chiene Hester Arthur has filed a claim in Singapore’s High Court. The dispute revolves around an unpaid settlement amount of S$576,387.20, which Mr. Chew alleges the company has failed to pay. Mercurius Capital is currently seeking legal advice on the matter.

