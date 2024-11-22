News & Insights

Merck says NMPA in China approves Welireg

November 22, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Merck (MRK) announced that the National Medical Products Administration in China has approved Welireg for the treatment of adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma, central nervous system hemangioblastomas or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, not requiring immediate surgery. Welireg is a first-in-class oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha inhibitor and is the first and only approved HIF-2alpha inhibitor in China. This approval is based on objective response rate and median duration of response results from the Phase 2 LITESPARK-004 trial and is the 17th approval of Welireg for these patients globally.

