Merck Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Keytruda Plus Padcev To Treat Urothelial Carcinoma

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced on Friday that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of Keytruda in combination with Padcev for treating metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

This recommendation is based on positive overall survival and progression-free survival observed in the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-A39 trial, conducted in partnership with Pfizer and Astellas.

If approved, this combination would mark Keytruda's third indication for bladder cancer in the European Union.

Keytruda, which is Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, is proposed for use with Padcev, an antibody-drug conjugate, as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

The company expects a final decision on the marketing authorization for Keytruda in combination with Padcev in the third quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.