Merck Announces Approval For WELIREG In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced that the National Medical Products Administration in China has approved WELIREG, for the treatment of adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma, central nervous system hemangioblastomas or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, not requiring immediate surgery. WELIREG is the first and only approved HIF-2a inhibitor in China. This approval is the 17th approval of WELIREG for these patients globally.

Merck is evaluating WELIREG in advanced RCC and other tumor types through a broad clinical development program.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

