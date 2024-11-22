News & Insights

Markets
MRK

Merck Announces Approval For WELIREG In China - Quick Facts

November 22, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced that the National Medical Products Administration in China has approved WELIREG, for the treatment of adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma, central nervous system hemangioblastomas or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, not requiring immediate surgery. WELIREG is the first and only approved HIF-2a inhibitor in China. This approval is the 17th approval of WELIREG for these patients globally.

Merck is evaluating WELIREG in advanced RCC and other tumor types through a broad clinical development program.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.