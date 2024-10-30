News & Insights

Melexis NV Revises 2024 Revenue Forecast Amid Stable Q3

Melexis NV (GB:0FA0) has released an update.

Melexis NV reported stable Q3 2024 revenue at 247.9 million EUR, with a 1% sequential increase, though net profit fell 10% year-over-year. The company anticipates its full-year revenue to be lower than initially expected, revising forecasts to 935-945 million EUR, amidst steady investment plans and exchange rate considerations.

