Melexis NV Revises 2024 Revenue Forecast Amid Stable Q3

Melexis NV reported stable Q3 2024 revenue at 247.9 million EUR, with a 1% sequential increase, though net profit fell 10% year-over-year. The company anticipates its full-year revenue to be lower than initially expected, revising forecasts to 935-945 million EUR, amidst steady investment plans and exchange rate considerations.

