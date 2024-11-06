News & Insights

Melco Resorts Sees Strong Q3 Growth Amid Macau Recovery

November 06, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) has released an update.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported a strong third quarter for 2024 with a 16% rise in operating revenues to $1.18 billion, driven by a recovery in Macau’s tourism and improved gaming performance. The company’s net income jumped to $27.3 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss in the same period last year. Key initiatives, including a revamped loyalty program and new gaming areas, have bolstered visitation and earnings across its properties.

