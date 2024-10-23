Meiko Network Japan Proposes Director Remuneration Changes

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. (JP:4668) has released an update.

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. has announced a proposal to revise its director remuneration system by abolishing the stock compensation plan using trusts and adopting a revised restricted shares compensation plan. This new plan aims to align directors’ interests more closely with shareholders by allowing them to directly hold company shares, thereby enhancing their motivation to improve stock price and business performance. The proposal will be presented for approval at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

