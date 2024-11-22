News & Insights

Meiji Holdings Announces Significant Share Offering

November 22, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Meiji Holdings Co (JP:2269) has released an update.

Meiji Holdings Co. has announced a secondary offering of 12,739,200 shares of its common stock, with the shares being purchased and underwritten by various banks. The offer price will be set based on market conditions, and part of the shares may be offered to international investors, excluding the U.S. and Canada.

