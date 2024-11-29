Meihao Medical Group Announces Key Board Changes

Meihao Medical Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1947) has released an update.

Meihao Medical Group Co., Ltd. has announced significant board changes with Dr. Zhou Jian transitioning from an independent non-executive director to an executive director. This strategic move is part of a broader reshuffle, which also includes new appointments to the audit and nomination committees. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how these changes impact the company’s direction and performance.

