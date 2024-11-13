MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Enhances Stock Compensation Plan

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. (JP:2270) has released an update.

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. has announced the continuation and modification of its stock compensation plan for directors and executives, with plans to acquire additional shares worth up to 285 million yen. This move reflects the company’s commitment to align executive interests with shareholder value.

