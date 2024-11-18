Mega Matrix Reports Wider Y/Y Q3 Loss but Outpaces Market Trends

Mega Matrix Inc.’s MPU shares have gained 2.5% since it reported earnings for the third quarter of 2024. This stock price increase has outperformed the S&P 500 index’s 2.3% decline during the same period. Over the past month, the MPU stock has risen 16.6%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 0.7% growth, reflecting robust investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Financial Performance Overview

Mega Matrix reported revenues of $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, driven by $9.3 million from membership and top-up streaming services and $1 million from online advertising services.

The company incurred a third-quarter 2024 loss of 8 cents, wider than a loss of 5 cents in the third quarter of 2023.

Key Business Metrics

The gross profit for the quarter was $6.1 million, translating to a gross margin of nearly 60%. However, the company reported a net loss of $3.2 million, wider than the $1.6-million loss in third-quarter 2023.

Operating expenses grew substantially year over year, with selling expenses increasing to $6.4 million from $4,600, and general and administrative expenses rising to $2.3 million, reflecting investments in growth and restructuring efforts.

User Engagement & Revenue Composition

User engagement metrics highlighted FlexTV’s expanding reach. Quarterly active users grew to 3.2 million, with an average revenue per user of $2.94 and an average revenue per paying user of $25.86. The company launched its content licensing business in the quarter, contributing $20,000 to revenues. Additionally, MPU released 56 short drama series, including 16 self-produced titles, aligning with its content-driven growth strategy.

Cost Drivers

The cost of revenues totaled $4.3 million, mainly comprising platform service fees and the amortization of content assets. Selling expenses were $6.4 million, primarily attributed to advertising efforts to attract and retain users. General and administrative expenses amounted to $2.3 million, surging 112% from the prior-year quarter due to increased IT expenses and professional fees related to organizational restructuring.

Cash & Debt

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Mega Matrix reported cash and cash equivalents of $9.9 million, up from $3.1 million at the end of 2023. The company has been debt-free, showcasing a strong balance sheet that provides flexibility to invest in growth initiatives, including content production and global expansion.

Management Commentary

CEO Yucheng Hu emphasized FlexTV’s growth momentum, driven by higher user engagement and diversified revenue streams. The platform’s innovative approach to short-form content, coupled with global distribution and monetization strategies, positions it as a significant player in the burgeoning vertical screen entertainment sector.

Factors Influencing Performance

The company’s third-quarter financial performance was supported by increased user activity and revenue diversification through membership services, advertising and content licensing. However, rising operating expenses due to higher advertising costs and investments in IT infrastructure for FlexTV weighed on profitability. Additionally, MPU incurred impairment charges of $546,000 on long-term investments, impacting results.

Other Developments

In third-quarter 2024, MPU completed the redomicile merger with its Delaware subsidiary, transitioning its incorporation to the Cayman Islands. The company also established Bona Box FZ LLC in Abu Dhabi, targeting content production for the Arabian markets. Additionally, the acquisition of the remaining 40% equity in FunVerse solidified Mega Matrix’s control over the FlexTV platform, enhancing operational flexibility.

