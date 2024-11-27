News & Insights

Meeka Gold Advances Murchison Project Expansion

November 27, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Gold Limited is making significant strides in expanding its Murchison gold processing plant, with foundation work and tank fabrication well underway. The construction of a 136-person accommodation village is nearing completion, and the company anticipates commencing mining operations in March 2025. These developments signal Meeka’s rapid progress towards its goal of producing first gold by mid-2025.

