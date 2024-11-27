Meeka Gold Advances Murchison Project Expansion

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Meeka Gold Limited is making significant strides in expanding its Murchison gold processing plant, with foundation work and tank fabrication well underway. The construction of a 136-person accommodation village is nearing completion, and the company anticipates commencing mining operations in March 2025. These developments signal Meeka’s rapid progress towards its goal of producing first gold by mid-2025.

For further insights into AU:MEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.