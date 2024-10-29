Meeka Gold Advances Murchison Project Development

Meeka Gold Limited (AU:MEK) has released an update.

Meeka Gold Limited is making substantial strides in its Murchison development project, with the accommodation village nearing full completion and the haul road ahead of schedule. The upgrade and re-start of the Murchison CIL gold processing plant are underway, aiming for first gold production by mid-2025. Additionally, significant drilling efforts are in progress to enhance productivity and confirm the mine plan.

