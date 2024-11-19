News & Insights

Medtronic reports Q2 EPS $1.26, consensus $1.25

November 19, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Reports Q2 revenue $8.4B, consensus $8.27B. “Our momentum is building as we keep executing on our commitments, delivering yet another consecutive quarter of strong results that came in ahead of expectations,” said Geoff Martha, Medtronic (MDT) chairman and chief executive officer. “Innovation matters, and innovation is really driving our growth today. As we look ahead, we’re confident that this diversified growth will keep going, especially given the strength of our pipeline in high-impact markets that will allow us to benefit even more patients around the world.”

