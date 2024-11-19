Medtronic raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $5.44-$5.50 from $5.42-$5.50

Consensus $5.45. Sees FY25 adjusted revenue up 3.4%-3.9%. Raises FY25 organic revenue view to up 4.75%-5% from 4.5%-5%. “We’re restoring our earnings power through our focus on underlying margin improvement, delivering another quarter of high-single digit constant currency adjusted EPS growth,” said Gary Corona, Medtronic (MDT) interim chief financial officer. “And now, as the impact from foreign currency abates, we expect to report high-single digit adjusted EPS growth in the back half of our fiscal year, in line with our long-term commitment to deliver durable, mid-single digit organic revenue growth with EPS leverage.”

