Medtronic Partners Siemens Healthineers To Enhance Access To Advanced Spine Imaging Technologies

(RTTNews) - Healthcare technology Medtronic plc (MDT) announced Wednesday at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 39th Annual Meeting in Chicago the commercial launch of several software, hardware, and imaging innovations.

These enhancements are designed to advance AiBLE, the Medtronic smart ecosystem of innovative navigation, robotics, data and AI, imaging, software and implants that enable more predictable outcomes in spine and cranial procedures.

Medtronic also announced a partnership with Siemens Healthineers to explore opportunities to further expand access to advanced pre- and post-operative imaging technologies for spine care.

Medtronic also unveiled a global partnership with Siemens Healthineers to comarket the Siemens Healthineers Multitom Rax imaging system and integrating the platform into the Medtronic AiBLE ecosystem for spine surgery. The companies also anticipate collaborating across technology development, marketing, and commercial activities to advance clinical outcomes.

The Multitom Rax offers a unique combination of imaging technologies that can be used across musculoskeletal conditions, including spinal patients.

With standing, weight-bearing imaging, cone-beam CT, and supine X-ray capabilities, the Multitom Rax supports the commitment Medtronic has to advancing the standard of care across the care continuum.

The envisioned partnership will be an evolution of the AiBLE ecosystem which integrates connected care and predictive technology to advance surgery.

