Medipal Holdings Shows Strong Growth with Strategic Acquisitions

November 01, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Medipal Holdings (JP:7459) has released an update.

Medipal Holdings reported a solid financial performance in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with net sales growing by 2.6% and operating profit surging by 31.7% compared to the previous year. The company’s strategic acquisitions, including PreMedica Inc. and PRESUSCUBE Corporation, have expanded its consolidation scope, potentially enhancing future growth prospects.

