Medicus Pharma Closes $4M IPO, Trades on Nasdaq

November 15, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

Medicus Pharma Ltd (TSE:MDCX) has released an update.

Medicus Pharma Ltd has successfully closed its $4 million initial public offering in the U.S., with its shares and warrants now trading on Nasdaq. The company plans to use the proceeds to advance its clinical trials for treating basal cell carcinoma and explore other non-melanoma skin diseases. Maxim Group LLC and Brookline Capital Markets managed the offering, with the underwriter partially exercising its overallotment option.

