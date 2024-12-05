Medicenna’s MDNA11 Shows Promising Cancer Treatment Results

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (TSE:MDNA) has released an update.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has reported promising results from its ongoing ABILITY-1 study, showing significant efficacy of its MDNA11 treatment in combination with KEYTRUDA for challenging cancer types. The study highlights potential breakthroughs in treating cancers typically resistant to immunotherapy, with a 70-year-old patient achieving a complete response and demonstrating the potential of MDNA11 to enhance existing treatments.

