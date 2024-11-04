Medical Properties (MPW) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties (MPW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 47.4%. Revenues are expected to be $241.18 million, down 21.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Medical Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Straight-line rent' will likely reach $40.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +88.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Interest and other income' will reach $19.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -33.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rent billed' to reach $167.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Income from financing leases' should arrive at $18.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Real estate depreciation and amortization' will reach $91.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77.80 million.



Medical Properties shares have witnessed a change of -21.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MPW is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

