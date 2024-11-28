News & Insights

Medialink Group Ltd. Sees Revenue Growth Amid Anime Success

November 28, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Medialink Group Ltd. (HK:2230) has released an update.

Medialink Group Ltd. reported an 18.8% increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, driven by a 42.6% surge in its Brand Licensing Business and a 7.0% rise in Media Content Distribution. The company achieved a net profit of HKD42.4 million, marking a 17.1% year-on-year growth, bolstered by successful anime movie releases in Asia and strategic partnerships with platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll.

