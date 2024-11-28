Medialink Group Ltd. Sees Revenue Growth Amid Anime Success

Medialink Group Ltd. (HK:2230) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Medialink Group Ltd. reported an 18.8% increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, driven by a 42.6% surge in its Brand Licensing Business and a 7.0% rise in Media Content Distribution. The company achieved a net profit of HKD42.4 million, marking a 17.1% year-on-year growth, bolstered by successful anime movie releases in Asia and strategic partnerships with platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll.
For further insights into HK:2230 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.