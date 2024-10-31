News & Insights

MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. Embraces Growth and Sustainability

October 31, 2024 — 11:55 am EDT

MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. (JP:3678) has released an update.

MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. has observed a resurgence in growth, marking a second N-shaped recovery since its IPO, driven by its dual-executive system and focus on human resources. The company’s 2024 integrated report highlights its commitment to enhancing corporate value through strategic business expansions and sustainability efforts. This approach aims to align with current trends and foster a long-lasting organizational legacy.

