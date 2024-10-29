MEC Resources Raises $2.65M, Eyes ASX Return

MEC Resources Ltd (AU:MMR) has released an update.

MEC Resources Ltd successfully closed its entitlement offer, raising approximately $2.65 million, with substantial participation from existing shareholders and additional funds secured through a shortfall offer. The company plans to issue new shares and options, with intentions to attract strategic investors. MEC is working towards reinstatement on the ASX, marking a promising phase for both current and new shareholders.

