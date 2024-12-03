News & Insights

ME Group Announces Board Change Amid Global Operations

December 03, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

ME Group International (GB:MEGP) has released an update.

ME Group International PLC has announced a board change with Camille Claverie stepping down as a non-independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 4, 2024. The company, known for its wide range of instant-service vending equipment, operates across 18 countries and focuses on technological innovation in areas like photobooths and launderettes. With a strong presence in high-footfall locations, ME Group continues to maintain significant relationships with major site owners.

