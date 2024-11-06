MDxHealth reports Q3 EPS (40c), consensus (27c)

Reports Q3 revenue $23.32M, consensus $21.48M. Michael McGarrity, CEO of mdxhealth (MDXH), commented: “We generated another strong topline performance in the third quarter of 2024, with year-over-year revenue growth of 21%, or 27% when adjusted for a backlog of Select mdx revenues in Q3 of last year following the finalization of Medicare coverage. Demand for our comprehensive menu remains robust, and we have commercial and market access teams in place to drive sustainable growth. We also strengthened our balance sheet during the quarter, with participation from existing and new investors, which enables us to drive continued growth and deliver on our view of turning adjusted EBITDA positive in the first half of next year.”

