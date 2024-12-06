Mdwerks Expands Board with New Independent Director

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MDWerks, Inc., a leader in sustainable technology, has expanded its Board of Directors with the appointment of Richard Blackstone, a veteran in the music industry, as an independent director. Blackstone, known for his experience in developing talent and innovative business strategies, is expected to leverage his expertise to enhance MDWerks’ energy wave technology and further business growth. His addition aligns with MDWerks’ mission to drive sustainable solutions and expand its market presence.

