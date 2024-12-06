News & Insights

Stocks

Mdwerks Expands Board with New Independent Director

December 06, 2024 — 09:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mdwerks ( (MDWK) ) just unveiled an update.

MDWerks, Inc., a leader in sustainable technology, has expanded its Board of Directors with the appointment of Richard Blackstone, a veteran in the music industry, as an independent director. Blackstone, known for his experience in developing talent and innovative business strategies, is expected to leverage his expertise to enhance MDWerks’ energy wave technology and further business growth. His addition aligns with MDWerks’ mission to drive sustainable solutions and expand its market presence.

For an in-depth examination of MDWK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.