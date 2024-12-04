Mdwerks Announces $400 Million IP Valuation

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Mdwerks ( (MDWK) ) has issued an update.
MDWerks, Inc. has announced an impressive $400 million valuation of its intellectual property, highlighting the significant value of its innovative patents and trademarks. The company’s advanced energy wave technologies are transforming industries from spirits production to sustainable manufacturing, offering efficient and eco-friendly solutions. The valuation underscores MDWerks’ potential to capitalize on a broad range of market opportunities, making it a compelling interest for investors in sustainable technologies.
