Mdwerks Announces $400 Million IP Valuation

December 04, 2024 — 09:58 am EST

Mdwerks ( (MDWK) ) has issued an update.

MDWerks, Inc. has announced an impressive $400 million valuation of its intellectual property, highlighting the significant value of its innovative patents and trademarks. The company’s advanced energy wave technologies are transforming industries from spirits production to sustainable manufacturing, offering efficient and eco-friendly solutions. The valuation underscores MDWerks’ potential to capitalize on a broad range of market opportunities, making it a compelling interest for investors in sustainable technologies.

For a thorough assessment of MDWK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

