mDR Limited Holds Transparent Extraordinary General Meeting

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.

mDR Limited held its Extraordinary General Meeting on October 18, 2024, at Hilton Singapore Orchard, where shareholders voted on resolutions through a paperless poll system. The company assured transparency by appointing Trusted Services Pte Ltd and Samas Management Consultants Pte Ltd as Polling Agent and Scrutineer, respectively, to verify the votes. Despite no questions being submitted in advance, shareholders were encouraged to engage during the meeting.

