McKesson (MCK) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

McKesson Corporation MCK reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.88, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.16 by 10.1%. The bottom line also improved 8% on a year-over-year basis.

Strong earnings were primarily driven by pre-tax gains of $110 million associated with McKesson Ventures' equity investments, which incurred a loss of $7 million in the year-ago quarter. A lower share count also boosted EPS, more than offsetting higher tax outgo.

GAAP EPS was $7.00, down 0.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Revenue Details

Revenues of $79.28 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. However, the top line increased 6% year over year, primarily driven by the upside on the back of continued momentum in the Pharmaceutical segment, especially for oncology offerings.

However, the top line was hurt by lower contributions from access programs in the Prescription Technology Solutions segment, as well as unfavorable customer mix and demand shifts in the Medical Surgical business.

Shares of MCK were down 7.3% during after-hours trading on Aug 7, likely due to dismal top-line performance. The company’s shares have risen 33.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 0.6% growth. The S&P 500 Index has gained 10.1% in the same time period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q1 Segmental Analysis

Revenues in the U.S. Pharmaceutical segment totaled $71.72 billion, up 6.8% year over year. Per management, the upside was primarily driven by increased prescription volumes, including higher volumes from specialty products, retail national account customers and GLP-1 medications.

The U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $815 million, up 5.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level. This was due to growth in the distribution of specialty products to providers and health systems.

In the International segment, revenues amounted to $3.69 billion, up 6.4% year over year. This was due to higher pharmaceutical distribution volumes in the Canadian business.

Adjusted operating profit at the segment totaled $102 million, up 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Revenues in the Medical-Surgical Solutions segment totaled $2.64 billion, up 1% year over year. Sales were primarily driven by higher volumes of specialty pharmaceuticals, partially offset by lower volumes, customer mix and unfavorable product demand shifts in the primary care channel.

The Medical-Surgical segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $200 million, down 14.9% year over year.

Revenues in the Prescription Technology Solutions segment totaled $1.24 billion, flat year over year. This was due to growth in the technology services business, offset by lower contributions from the third-party logistics businesses.

The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $223 million, flat year over year.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $3.15 billion, up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. The figure accounted for 4% of net revenues, down nearly 10 basis points (bps) year over year.

The company reported an operating income of $1.03 billion, down 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Operating margin was 1.3%, down 20 bps year over year.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.3 billion compared with $4.58 billion a year ago.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities amounted to $1.38 billion compared with $1.05 billion in the year-earlier period.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

McKesson raised its adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2025. It now expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $31.75-$32.55 (previously $31.25-$32.05), which represents growth of 16-19% from the prior-year level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $31.68. Revenues are expected to grow 15-17% from the prior-year figure.

Summing Up

McKesson exited the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on a mixed note, with earnings beating estimates but revenues missing the same. Revenues reflect strong momentum in the U.S. pharmaceutical segment, driven by robust demand across its offerings. The company added a large distribution customer to its portfolio that is likely to benefit the segment in the coming quarters.

However, a weak Medical-Surgical business due to challenges in the primary care channel raises concerns. Although the company has started boosting its operational efficiency and increase its cost optimization efforts, it will likely take a while to get reflected in the company’s performance.

Meanwhile, the decline in operating margin across all segments, reflecting higher expenses, especially due to technology investment across the enterprise, is likely to continue in the next quarter.

