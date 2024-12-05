News & Insights

Stocks

McEwen Mining’s Los Azules Project Gains Key Approval

December 05, 2024 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

McEwen Mining ( (MUX) ) has shared an announcement.

McEwen Copper Inc., a subsidiary of McEwen Mining, has received approval for the Environmental Impact Assessment of its Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. This milestone supports the project’s sustainable development, emphasizing renewable energy and low carbon emissions. With construction anticipated to start in 2026, Los Azules aims to become a leader in producing low-carbon copper, enhancing McEwen Copper’s role in the global energy transition.

For a thorough assessment of MUX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.