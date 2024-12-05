McEwen Mining’s Los Azules Project Gains Key Approval

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

McEwen Copper Inc., a subsidiary of McEwen Mining, has received approval for the Environmental Impact Assessment of its Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. This milestone supports the project’s sustainable development, emphasizing renewable energy and low carbon emissions. With construction anticipated to start in 2026, Los Azules aims to become a leader in producing low-carbon copper, enhancing McEwen Copper’s role in the global energy transition.

