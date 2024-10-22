McDonald’s sinks after E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers

Shares of McDonald’s (MCD) are down over 10% in after hours trading after the CDC said an E. coli outbreak is linked to the company’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The CDC said “This is a fast-moving outbreak investigation. Most sick people are reporting eating Quarter Pounder hamburgers from McDonald’s and investigators are working quickly to confirm which food ingredient is contaminated. McDonald’s has pulled ingredients for these burgers, and they won’t be available for sale in some states.” The CDC added that of the 49 cases reported in 10 states, there have been 10 hospitalizations and 1 death. Most of the illnesses have occurred in Colorado and Nebraska. McDonald’s reported to CDC that it has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states. McDonald’s is proactively making these changes while investigators work to confirm the contaminated ingredient.

