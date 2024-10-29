McDonald’s says most major markets growing share

Says “very confident” in growth strategy. Says McCrispy to be in 70+ markets by year-end. Says accelerating roll-out of Big Arch burger. Says $5 meal deal attracting customers, especially at the low end. Extending $5 meal deal into December.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MCD:
- McDonald’s says recent E.coli cases ‘deeply concerning’
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 29, 2024
- McDonald’s reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.23, consensus $3.20
- McDonald’s reports Q3 global comparable sales decreased 1.5%
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.