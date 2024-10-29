McDonald’s says most major markets growing share

Says “very confident” in growth strategy. Says McCrispy to be in 70+ markets by year-end. Says accelerating roll-out of Big Arch burger. Says $5 meal deal attracting customers, especially at the low end. Extending $5 meal deal into December.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.