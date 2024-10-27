McDonald’s rules out beef patties as source of E. coli outbreak, Reuters says

McDonald’s (MCD) on Sunday ruled out beef patties as a source of the E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers, which has killed at least one person and sickened nearly 75 others, Reuters reports. “We remain very confident that any contaminated product related to this outbreak has been removed from our supply chain and is out of all McDonald’s restaurants,” the fast-food chain’s Chief Supply Chain Officer Cesar Pina said in a statement.

