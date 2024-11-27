McChip Resources Declares $0.05 Dividend

Mcchip Resources (TSE:MCS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

McChip Resources Inc. has declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, to be paid on December 19, 2024, for shareholders on record as of December 12, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing assessment of its financial health and future prospects. The decision on future dividends will depend on various factors as evaluated by the board of directors.

For further insights into TSE:MCS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.