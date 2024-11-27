News & Insights

McChip Resources Declares $0.05 Dividend

November 27, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Mcchip Resources (TSE:MCS) has released an update.

McChip Resources Inc. has declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, to be paid on December 19, 2024, for shareholders on record as of December 12, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing assessment of its financial health and future prospects. The decision on future dividends will depend on various factors as evaluated by the board of directors.

