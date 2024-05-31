Mayfair Gold Employees May Revoke Resignations

Mayfair Gold (TSE:MFG) has released an update.

Mayfair Gold Corp. has disclosed that most of their key employees, excluding the CEO, are considering rescinding their termination notices and returning a combined $2.47 million from the Change of Control Payment if favorable settlement terms are agreed upon. The company is in the midst of a proxy contest and advises shareholders to vote in advance of the upcoming June 5th meeting. Mayfair Gold continues to focus on its flagship Fenn-Gib gold project in Northern Ontario, boasting significant gold resources and promising recovery rates.

