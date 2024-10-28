News & Insights

Mayfair Gold Appoints New VP for Growth

October 28, 2024

Mayfair Gold (TSE:MFG) has released an update.

Mayfair Gold Corp. has appointed Nicholas Campbell as Vice President of Corporate Development, bringing over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Campbell’s expertise in finance and strategic growth is expected to enhance Mayfair’s position in the market. Additionally, he has been granted 300,000 incentive stock options as part of his new role.

