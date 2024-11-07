News & Insights

Maximus Resources Passes Key Resolutions at 2024 AGM

November 07, 2024

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited, an Australian mining company, successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, except two which were withdrawn prior to the event. The company is focused on developing gold, lithium, and nickel projects in Western Australia, aiming to deliver sustainable growth and long-term benefits to stakeholders.

