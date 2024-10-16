Maxeon Solar Technologies CEO Bill Mulligan To Retire At End Of January

(RTTNews) - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) announced Wednesday that Bill Mulligan, Chief Executive Officer, will retire at the end of January 2025. George Guo, formerly an advisor to the Chairman of TCL Group and previous CEO of TCL Communication Technology, has assumed the role of Maxeon CEO and joined its Board of Directors effective October 11, 2024. Mulligan will aid the leadership transition through January.

Guo brings nearly 40 years of experience and an exceptional track record of technology leadership, scaling-up high-volume manufacturing, and driving growth in multiple technology business segments.

Guo's career spans corporate strategy, product positioning, go-to-market, supply chain and operations management and includes leadership roles at IBM's Santa Teresa Lab, Chief Technology Officer and head of R&D for Zhaodaola Internet, and several executive roles at TCL Communications, culminating in six years serving as Chief Executive Officer.

